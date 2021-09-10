MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers spread inland from the coast today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We still have an onshore wind pattern pushing a couple of showers onto the coast this morning. Storms will increase in coverage as they spread inland during the day.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%, and the rain will taper off in the early evening. Perhaps a lingering shower in a few spots when you’re out for a Friday dinner or a high school football game, but rain will gradually end.

It will be hot and humid today with highs near 90, and heat index near 100. It stays partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid-upper 70s.

The onshore wind ends tomorrow, so the rain chance drops slightly to 30%. Most of the storms will pop up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s. We also have a 30% chance of afternoon storms Sunday.

The rain chances increase to 40% for most of next week. The typical summer pattern of morning sunshine and heavy late-day downpours will be in place.

Today is the peak of hurricane season. We are tracking Hurricane Larry, but it is headed into the northern Atlantic and won’t bother the U.S. There are two other areas that may develop, so we are keeping a close eye on the tropics right now.