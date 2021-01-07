Max Defender 8 Forecast: Showers Move In Tonight With A Cold Front

Forecast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- A cold front will pass overnight with scattered showers. Temps will drop into the upper 50s overnight.

Friday morning will be cool and the northwest breeze behind the front will keep temps chilly through the day. Temps will not get out of the mid 60s. The rain chance is fairly small at 20% with a few light showers or sprinkles possible.

Saturday will be quite chilly in the morning with temps in the 40s to start the day. Through the day temps will only make it up to about 60. It will be dry and sunny. By Sunday highs are still only in the low 60s.

