MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers, few storms return to the forecast this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a stellar work week’s worth of weather, rain chances are rising just in time for the weekend.

Temperatures will be very pleasant throughout our Friday evening only slowly dropping through the 70s. Overnight low temperatures will stay mild only falling into the upper 60s.

Most of our Saturday will be very warm, muggy and dry with high temperatures once again reaching the mid 80s. A few showers are expected to arrive by the late afternoon into the evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Saturday’s rain chance is 20%.

A much better coverage of showers and embedded storms is expected to develop on Sunday as the front arrives. The overall severe weather threat is low but a few of the storms could produce some strong gusty winds.

Another front will bring more much needed rain chances for the middle part of next week.