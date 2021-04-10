MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers and storms return across Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As we move forward into Saturday evening and early Sunday morning, the Tampa Bay area will start to interact with a cold front deepening out of the northwestern regions of the Gulf of Mexico.

With the moisture flow coming out of the south and warm air lifting into the mid-levels and then decreasing moderately through the atmosphere, instability is looking likely mainly within the mid and late morning timeframe of Sunday. The opportunity for a few thunderstorms to pop up late Saturday evening is not out of the question. This means an opportunity for isolated severe weather.

Strong winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning will be most common, with some of the storm’s cells producing gusts over 45 miles per hour. Though, not a large opportunity, a slight chance for a spin up to produce water spouts that may make it onto the shore or even a hail core within one of these storm cells is not out of the question either. What is best is to continue to stay storm alert through Saturday evening and into Sunday, and of course, continue watching WFLA News Channel 8 on-air and online.

The front is expected to continue to pass through the rest of Sunday with small opportunities for isolated intense storms through the afternoon finally starting to taper off by early evening. Daytime highs making it into the upper 70s and low 80s with evening lows dropping into the upper 60s.

As we wake up Monday mid-morning, the frontal boundary system is expected to have passed but the warmth remains as a new disturbance continues to build out from the west, allowing us to keep daytime highs in the lower 80s and an opportunity for showers to re-develop later in the workweek.

Tuesday will yield a brief opportunity for a high-pressure system to develop out of the interior of the southeast but by Wednesday the Gulf brings in yet another disturbance with an opportunity for showers and isolated thunderstorms. For now, the severe weather threat is much less aggressive as compared to Saturday night and into Sunday morning.