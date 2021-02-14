MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Showers and storm chances stay elevated into Presidents Day Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a very active weekend that featured multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, rain chances will stay elevated into this Presidents Day week ahead.

This evening’s batch of rain has mostly come to close but a few isolated showers will still be possible tonight. Expect more low clouds, areas of fog and patchy sea fog to develop overnight with this muggy air mass in place. Temperatures will stay very mild only falling into the upper 60s by morning.

The same frontal boundary that has been stalled just off to our north will remain there throughout much of the day on Presidents Day Monday. Expect another warm and muggy day with partly sunny skies and high temperatures around 80 degrees. Although a few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon, rain chances will increase during the evening and overnight hours.

The stalled front to our north will move south as a cold front Monday night bringing with it another round of showers and storms. A few of the storms could be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts possible. Another cold front will arrive late in the week with much cooler temperatures expected for next weekend.