MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Several rounds of showers and storms likely this weekend in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Temperatures are warm and muggy to start the weekend. They’ll warm fast this morning with high temperatures this afternoon expected to reach the mid 80s near the coast, upper 80s inland. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds through the late afternoon hours.

A few showers and thunderstorms could approach from the northwest early this evening. Rain chances will not increase until after 3:00 p.m. If the showers and thunderstorms stay organized moving into the Tampa Bay area from the Gulf of Mexico, they could produce strong, gusty winds as they move through this evening.

Overall rain chances this evening are at about a 30%. Higher rain chances are in the forecast for Sunday as a cold front slowly slides through the area. We will see a couple of rounds of rain with storms embedded within the rounds.

The overall severe threat is low but a few of the storms could be on the strong side. Gusty winds will be the main hazard, but an isolated water spout moving ashore cannot be ruled out either. Skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will only warm into the upper 70s. If more sunshine peeks through the clouds, temperatures could warm fast and a couple spots could make their way into the low 80s.

Rain chances will stay in the forecast through early Monday morning before the front slides south of the area and high pressure builds in for Monday afternoon.

It will feel pleasant Monday afternoon and into Tuesday with lower humidity briefly in place. High temps will still be in the mid-80s.

Another cold front approaches Wednesday and Thursday increasing rain chances once again. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s next week.