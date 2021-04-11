MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Second round of strong to severe storms expected Sunday in Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Another round of showers and thunderstorms is likely this morning in the Tampa Bay area. Similar to Saturday evenings storms, a few of them could be strong to severe. The main hazard today will be damaging wind gusts but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out either.

Yesterday’s storms pushed south and we’ve been quiet overnight. Temperatures are mild and it is muggy. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day with just a few peaks of sunshine. The clouds and the rain will limit our high temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s today.

Showers and storms will move from north to south throughout the morning and early afternoon hours. They’ll arrive to Citrus Co first passing into Hernando and then into Pasco. The Tampa area should expect heavy rain and storms between 9 am and noon.

Rain chances will begin to decrease after 4:00 p.m. today. While a few showers May linger overnight and early Monday morning, they will not be severe.

Rain chances will decrease to 0% by Monday morning as the cold front slides south of the area and dryer air briefly settles into the Tampa Bay area. High temperatures Monday will be warm though, in the mid 80s.

It will feel pleasant Monday night and Tuesday with lower humidity expected. Another cold front will slowly sag into the area by the end of the week increasing rain chances once again.