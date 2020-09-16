Max Defender 8 Forecast: Scattered Storms To End The Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps will hold steady in the upper 70s overnight with patchy clouds lingering.

A southerly flow will bring the chance of a few showers near the coast in the morning. Through the day winds will shift onshore and downpours will increase. The rain chance is 50%. High temps will be near normal in the upper 80s.

Friday the winds will be onshore and rain will be likely near the coast to start the day. The rain chance remains elevated at 50% as deeper moisture sits across the Tampa Bay area. High temps will be in the upper 80s again.

Saturday the high gets back up to 90 degrees with more morning sunshine. Through the day there is a 40% chance of rain.