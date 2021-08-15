MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms likely Sunday and Monday in Tampa Bay with ‘Fred’ in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect extra clouds around today as the remnants of Fred continue to try and reorganize in the Gulf of Mexico. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 80s but it will be quite muggy.

With an abundance of tropical moisture nearby rain chances will increase today too a 50%, mainly west of I-75. There is a very low threat for an isolated tornado along the coast as well.

There will likely be scattered storms inland this afternoon, like we would see on any August day here in Florida. Even though Fred is still expected to regain tropical storm status as it moves North through the Gulf of Mexico today, it will stay far enough away from the Tampa Bay area that impacts will be very minimal.

There will be a high risk for rip currents along area beaches today and Monday. Boaters with small vessels should exercise caution with moderate to choppy Waters forecast in the bay, and 2 to 4 ft seas offshore.

Tropical moisture will linger through Monday, keeping rain chances elevated at a 50% Monday afternoon.

Typical summer storms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with rain chances at a 40% for each afternoon. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s.

By the the end of the week, eyes will turn toward the location and track of Tropical Storm Grace. The uncertainty is high on how strong Grace will be and exactly where the storm will track with some models taking in over Florida and others to Texas. Everyone along the Gulf Coast should monitor the progress of Grace over the next five days.

If Grace stays on a more southerly track and does not near the Tampa Bay area, temps will be hot and more than likely our summer pattern will continue through next weekend.