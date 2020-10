TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight temps will stay very warm only dropping into the mid 70s with overcast skies.

Wednesday will start off warm and heat back up into the upper 80s despite afternoon showers developing and mostly cloudy skies. The forecast high is 87. The rain chance is 40%, mostly later in the day. Look for breezy east winds to continue.

Thursday the forecast is slightly drier with rain chances dropping to 30%. High temps will jump back up to near 88 in the afternoon.