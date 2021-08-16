MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms expected in Tampa to start the week with tropical moisture in place

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical storm Fred is moving north-northwest through the Gulf of Mexico this morning. It is forecast to make landfall in the western Florida panhandle later this evening as a strong tropical storm.

The heaviest rain and strongest winds have stayed well offshore and will continue to do so today. However, skies are mostly cloudy this morning and there are a few light showers on Max Defender 8 Radar. Most spots will stay dry through mid-morning before rain chances increase to a 40% by noon.

Temperatures will only slowly warm up with the clouds lingering, highs will be near 89°. With plenty of tropical moisture in place, storms will be scattered, especially throughout the afternoon as temperatures warm.

Locally heavy rain is possible which could lead to areas of flooding in some spots that are already saturated. There is a Coastal Flood Advisory in effect for Citrus and Hernando Counties for the possibility of minor coastal flooding with a weak onshore wind out of the southwest could lead to slightly higher water levels through Tuesday afternoon.

Rip currents will be strong with an onshore wind bringing in large swells from Fred through Tuesday morning as well. Rain chances will decrease overnight although a few showers are not out of the question.

Temperatures will drop into the upper 70s and warm back into the low 90s Tuesday afternoon with more sunshine expected. Tropical moisture will still be in place and rain chances will increase to a 50% Tuesday afternoon.

Normal summertime thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Slightly drier air will decrease rain chances to a 30% by the end of the week, for Friday and Saturday with even warmer temps.

Tropical Storm Grace is now forecast to stay well south of the Tampa Bay area with no impacts expected at this time.

Tropical Depression 8 formed northeast of Bermuda late Sunday but is not forecast to impact the United States.