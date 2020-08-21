MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms expected both days this weekend, watching the Gulf next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico Friday evening due to an upper level trough. The southwesterly winds on the eastern side of the trough continue to pick up moisture and send waves of energy toward the peninsula resulting in rounds of scattered showers and storms.

Rain chances will slowly come down overnight as some of the thunderstorm activity winds down but a passing shower or storm cannot be ruled out throughout the overnight hours.

Coastal showers are possible Saturday morning with rain chances increasing to 50% during the afternoon. With a bit more sun expected in between storms, highs will be in the low 90s.

The upper level trough providing extra moisture is forecast to move back north on Sunday. A drier morning is expected with scattered afternoon storms and highs near 92 degrees.

Monday’s and Tuesday’s forecast will all depend on the location and strength of Tropical Storm Laura. Currently, tropical moisture will be in place Monday and widespread on and off thunderstorms are expected with rain chances at 60%.

The latest trends for Laura keep the center of the storm farther away from the Tampa Bay area Tuesday which could lead to a drier day compared to Monday. As of Friday evening, Tuesday’s rain chance is at 50% before dropping to 30% on Wednesday.