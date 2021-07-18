MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms develop Monday, rain chances dip late week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Thankfully, we didn’t close out the weekend with a third straight day of record heat! High temperatures this afternoon were in the low 90s, a few degrees short of today’s records.

The last of this evening’s showers and thunderstorms will slowly wind down tonight. Skies will eventually turn partly cloudy with muggy overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.

This classic summertime pattern featuring a scattered coverage of afternoon storms will continue into the middle of this work week. The overall rain chance for Monday and Tuesday is 40%.

A shift in this weather pattern is expected for late in the week and into next weekend. A west wind off of the Gulf Of Mexico will bring the chance of early showers to coastal areas. This onshore flow will push the bulk of the afternoon and evening storms inland and over to Florida’s East Coast cutting our rain chances slightly.