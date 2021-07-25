MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered storms develop Monday, Invest 90L stays off to our north

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An area of low pressure off of Florida’s east coast pulled in more dry air from the north resulting in an extremely limited coverage of showers and storms Sunday afternoon.

This disturbance, designated “Invest 90L” by the National Hurricane Center still has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical depression over the next day or so as it slowly moves toward the FL/GA coastline. This system is no concern to Tampa Bay and will likely just be a rain maker along the Southeast coastline.

A few isolated showers will wind down tonight. Look for partly cloudy skies with mild overnight low temperatures in the upper 70s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture returning early in the week will bump up the coverage Monday and Tuesday afternoon’s showers and storms. The overall rain chance both days is 40%.

The muggy onshore flow (west wind) weather pattern will return for the second half of next week pushing the best rain chances inland each afternoon.