MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday; widespread heavy rain likely Monday & Tuesday in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s warm and muggy again this morning. There are a few ongoing showers north of I-4.

Rain chances are higher today than yesterday as a stalled front starts to drop down from the north.

The chance is still highest north of I-4 at 50%, but areas along I-4 have a 40% and south of I-4 will still have a 30% chance to see scattered rain today as well, especially into this evening. Skies will be only partly sunny and high temperatures will top out near 83°.

Clouds will increase overnight and the chance for rain will continue.

Widespread heavy rain, even thunderstorms are likely through the first half of the day on Monday. Rain chances are at a 70%.

A few thunderstorms will have the chance to produce strong, gusty winds. Downpours that train over the same area will likely cause localized flooding. Rain chances stay elevated on Tuesday as well.

With the rain and the clouds lingering highs on Monday and Tuesday will only top out in the mid to upper 70s but it will be humid.

The stalled front will finally start to move South Wednesday and we will dry out by Wednesday evening.

More Sunshine is expected Thursday and Friday but it will still be warm.

Another system looks like it will move through for next weekend with increasing rain chances yet again.