MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday, waiting on some drier air

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another very warm and muggy day to get the weekend started, we’ve got a couple of fronts to look forward to in our extended forecast.

Spotty showers and storms will slowly wind down as we move on through the evening and into the overnight hours tonight. Expect another mild and muggy night with a southwest wind off of the Gulf. Low temperatures will only drop back into the middle and upper 70s.

More scattered showers will move onshore Sunday morning ahead of the first approaching front. Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day Sunday with a 40% rain chance. High temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s.

Slightly drier air will move in behind a weak front Sunday night. Next week will feature lots of sunshine and slightly lower humidity – but temperatures will remain above average in the upper 80s.

A stronger front arriving late next week will bring the potential for a big drop in humidity for next weekend.