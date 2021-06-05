MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers Sunday, drying back out next week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It was another hit and miss round of showers and storms this afternoon with some places picking up very beneficial rainfall. We’ll need all of it with what looks to be a much drier week ahead.

Scattered showers and storms will continue to wind down across the Tampa Bay area this evening. Expect another warm and muggy night with skies turning partly cloudy. Overnight low temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s.

Another batch of scattered showers and storms will develop Sunday afternoon and evening with a 40% rain chance. High temperatures will surge back into the low 90s.

Waves of drier air aloft will filter across the Tampa Bay area next week cutting our rain chances chances significantly. Without showers and storms to cool things down, high temperatures will surge into the mid 90s.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will return next weekend with better rain chances likely.