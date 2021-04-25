MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Sunday morning, summer-like temps ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Still monitoring a front moving across the Big Bend and the northern Nature Coast this morning. Scattered showers and a few isolated storms are possible through the area mainly between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Much of the energy ahead of the front will have been spent due to the low further north and dry air dominating the upper levels so severe storms activity is low but not a zero percent chance. Being storm ready and alert through at least the morning time frame will be wise.

As the front deepens south, high pressure will pull in from behind and settle across the Southeast and the sunshine state for the next several days. With a dry air mass aiding high pressure, a stable, dry and warm forecast is expected. Sunday will yield a seasonal trend with partly sunny skies and mild winds by the late afternoon. Coastal zones will still be a little choppy but small craft advisories are not expected.

By Monday, the warm and dry conditions take over. The Tampa Bay area is expected to range from the mid 80s near the coast to the lower 90s inland and further south. 5 to 10 degrees above average will be common along with high UV indices and dry conditions.

It will feel as if we are within mid to late June rather than being at the end of April so try to find ways to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day and apply sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors for more than 20 minutes at a time.

This also means that wildfire and brushfire risks will be high so stay alert to the fire threat and contact your local fire department about any planned burns.

The heat and dry conditions remain through Thursday only to finally be broken down by a weak cold front swinging in from the west. Small rain chances are picking up for the start of the next weekend.