MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers as front passes today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak front pushes south through the Tampa Bay area today. The front will only bring about a 30% rain chance.

The rain starts in Citrus and Hernando counties around 8am and spreads south for the rest of the day. Showers start to taper off this evening.

It will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid-upper 70s. You’ll notice the cooler air tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid-upper 50s.

A few showers linger into early Tuesday, but it dries out quickly. It will be close to average for March 1st in the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 70s.

The rest of the week looks dry with gradually increasing temperatures. The humidity does stay on the low side this week though.