MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered showers and storms continue today with a drying trend Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It is muggy again to start Thursday morning and there are a few isolated showers on Max Defender 8 radar. We should stay mostly dry as we head through the morning hours but a few downpours moving on shore are not out of the question, similar to previous days.

Rain chances increase to 30% this afternoon for scattered showers and thunderstorms that could linger in through the evening. Temperatures will be warm and muggy with highs up near 89°.

Tonight will be a little drier with temperatures falling to near 76°.

Temperatures will be warmer with highs near 91° Friday afternoon and rain chances will only be at a 20% for a few isolated storms mainly in the afternoon. The slightly drier trend continues Saturday with just a 20% chance for a few isolated storms, and hot temperatures in the afternoon with highs near 92°.

Deeper moisture makes a return early next week increasing rain chances once again by Monday afternoon.

Tracking the Tropics

Invest 92L still has a very high chance of developing into a tropical depression or our next named storm over the next couple of days.

The area of low pressure will begin to drift north through the western Gulf of Mexico this afternoon. It will likely become better organized as it moves toward the northern Gulf Coast.

Little to no impact will be felt here in the Tampa Bay area but deep tropical moisture will produce heavy rain as the system moves ashore possibly somewhere in Louisiana or Alabama. The storm is not expected to be very strong but possibly a tropical storm as it moves ashore.