Max Defender 8 Forecast: Scattered Rain This Week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overnight will be mostly cloudy with temps dropping into the low to mid 70s. It will stay mostly dry with the rain chance at only 10%.

Tuesday will be another cloudy day with highs reaching back up into the mid 80s. The rain chance is 40%. Breezy east winds will carry showers from the east coast to west coast of Florida.

Wednesday’s forecast is very similar to Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and extra clouds lingering. The rain chance is 30% with showers possible in the morning and evening.