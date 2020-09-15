Max Defender 8 Forecast: Scattered Rain Continues This Week

Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s overnight with mostly cloudy skies in place. There will be some lingering light showers too.

Wednesday morning look for patchy clouds with rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening hours. The storm chance is 40%. High temps will be close to normal in the upper 80s again.

Thursday more of an onshore flow develops, so there could be a few showers near the coast in the morning. Through the day temps will make it back up into the upper 80s with more cloud cover around. The rain chance is overall 40%.

Friday rain may start up early and push inland. The storm chance is 40%.