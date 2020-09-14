MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours wrapping around Tropical Storm Sally

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tropical Storm Sally is slowly heading away from the west coast of Florida, but bands of rain are still wrapping around the center of circulation.

Watch for a few showers along the coast this morning along with high humidity and a light breeze. Rain chances increase to 60% this afternoon and evening. The extra clouds hold highs in the upper 80s this afternoon.

A Flood Watch continues for coastal Sarasota county through this evening where the ground is saturated and more downpours are possible.

The rain tapers off tonight with lows in the mid 70s. With the slow movement of Sally, we keep our rain chances elevated at 50% tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s. Sally makes landfall tomorrow along the northern Gulf Coast.

Our driest day is Wednesday with a 30% chance of storms.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: There are plenty of tropical systems other than Tropical Storm Sally. Hurricane Paulette may impact Bermuda before turning out into the northern Atlantic. Tropical Depression Rene is falling apart, but Tropical Depression 20 is expected to strengthen to a major hurricane as it turns and heads north in the open waters of the Atlantic. Two more tropical waves coming off African have high chances of development as well.