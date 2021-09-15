MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours through the late evening

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Afternoon highs reach 90 degrees today, which is average for mid-September. In fact, the average high dropped to 90 degrees today after being 91 since June 12.

The day starts out dry, and clouds build by midday. A few showers are possible in the early afternoon, but most of the rain will be late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The rain chances increases to 50%, and some heavy rain is possible.

The showers linger past 10pm in some spots before slowly tapering off. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

There is a launch of the first all-civilian crew aboard a Falcon 9 rocket this evening. The launch window opens at 8:02pm. Most of the storms will be inland and away from Cape Canaveral. Right now there’s an 80% chance of good launch weather.

Expect another round of scattered downpours tomorrow in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance remains at 50%. Highs in upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There’s still a 50% rain chance Friday.

In the tropics, rain continues along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts from Tropical Depression Nicholas, and there are two other tropical waves that are likely to develop.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss