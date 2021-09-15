MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours through the late evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Afternoon highs reach 90 degrees today, which is average for mid-September. In fact, the average high dropped to 90 degrees today after being 91 since June 12.

The day starts out dry, and clouds build by midday. A few showers are possible in the early afternoon, but most of the rain will be late this afternoon and into the evening hours. The rain chances increases to 50%, and some heavy rain is possible.

The showers linger past 10pm in some spots before slowly tapering off. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

There is a launch of the first all-civilian crew aboard a Falcon 9 rocket this evening. The launch window opens at 8:02pm. Most of the storms will be inland and away from Cape Canaveral. Right now there’s an 80% chance of good launch weather.

Expect another round of scattered downpours tomorrow in the afternoon and evening. The rain chance remains at 50%. Highs in upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There’s still a 50% rain chance Friday.

In the tropics, rain continues along the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts from Tropical Depression Nicholas, and there are two other tropical waves that are likely to develop.