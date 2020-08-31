MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours expected again today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The onshore wind pattern continues to push showers onto the coast this morning. The showers and storms spread inland through the day, and the rain chance increases to 60%.

Extra clouds combined with the scattered downpours hold afternoon highs below average. Most areas will be in the upper 80s with high humidity.

The rain slowly tapers off this evening, and lows will be in the mid 70s. Expect more showers along the coast by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow’s rain chance is 40%, and the showers push from the coast farther inland by the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

We finally break out of the onshore pattern by midweek. That means rain chances decrease and afternoon highs climb into the low-mid 90s for the end of the week.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tracking several tropical waves right now. The first one is off the coast of Georgia and has a 70% chance of developing as it heads northeast. The next one is in the Caribbean and has an 80% chance to become a tropical depression. It is headed toward Central America. Two more tropical waves coming off Africa have slim chances to develop in the next five days.