MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours drift inland today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – With lots of tropical moisture across the state, plenty of showers develop through the day. Watch for a slim chance of coastal showers this morning, but most of the storms form in the afternoon and push east of I-75 by the evening.

Some of the showers linger past sunset. Extra clouds around this afternoon help hold highs in the upper 80s, but the humidity keeps the heat index in the upper 90s. Today’s rain chance is 50%.

There could still be a stray shower along the coast tomorrow morning as well. Then, rain chances increase to 40% in the afternoon and evening. Highs stay in the upper 80s.

An early season cold front pushes into north Florida Wednesday and Thursday. It looks like the drier and less humid air behind the front stays just to our north. It’s a little too early for us to get that kind of cold front.

We will continue to get scattered afternoon showers through the end of the week with highs near 90 degrees. There are some hints of drier air early next week.

It’s busy in the tropics. Tropical Storm Rose should stay out to sea, and Tropical Storm Peter also should make a turn to stay in the open waters of the Atlantic.