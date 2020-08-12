MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours develop this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A relatively typical August day expected across the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s this afternoon with a heat index close to 100 degrees.

The first showers develop near the coast in the mid to late morning, but the rain chance increases to 40% for the afternoon and evening. The late-day downpours begin to drift back toward the coast as the sun sets.

The rain ends, and the clouds slowly clear out overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

A similar day is expected tomorrow with highs back in the low 90s and a 40% chance of mainly afternoon storms.

An onshore wind pattern begins to set up for the end of the week. This pattern means showers start earlier in the day, but we will see fewer of them. Rain chances to drop to 30% Friday and 20% Sunday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Tropical Depression 11 has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean. It should slowly strengthen to Tropical Storm Josephine, but by this weekend, wind shear and dry air weaken it.