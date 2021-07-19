MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours develop this afternoon and evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out dry, but storms start to fire up early this afternoon with the sea breeze closer to the coast. By the late afternoon and evening, the storms are farther inland.

Overall, today’s rain chance is 40%, but it’s slightly higher east of I-75. The scattered downpours help keep highs close to average for mid-July in the low 90s. Heat index will be near 100 degrees.

It should be pretty similar tomorrow with highs in the low 90s and a 40% chance of afternoon and evening storms.

The pattern doesn’t really change until late this week when an onshore wind develop off the Gulf of Mexico. That pattern brings showers onto the coast in the morning, and fewer afternoon storms are expected.