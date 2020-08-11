MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours develop on the sea breeze

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – High heat and humidity continue today with highs in the low 90s and heat index values 100+ for hours this afternoon.

The first storms pop up as the sea breeze pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico around midday. The coverage of storms increases to 40% as the downpours head farther inland.

Most of the showers come to an end after sunset. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s.

A similar pattern is in place tomorrow and Thursday. Highs reach the low 90s with 40% chances of afternoon and early evening thunderstorms.

The rain chance drops slightly to 30% for Friday and the weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Keeping an eye on one tropical wave in the central Atlantic that has a 70% chance of developing in the next few days. It appears that in the long range, conditions will not be conducive for continued development.