MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours develop in the afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a sunny morning, numerous showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon and evening. Today’s rain chance increases to 50%.

Before the storms form, temperatures climb quickly into the low 90s. With the humidity, it’ll feel like 100+, so try to stay hydrated.

Storms generally push toward the Gulf of Mexico before tapering off after sunset, and it stays muggy. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

A similar set-up is in place for tomorrow with a 50% chance of afternoon storms and highs in the low 90s. Some upper-level dry air arrives Thursday and limits the number of storms that form. Rain chances drop to 30% Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs remain slightly above average.

