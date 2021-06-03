MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours develop again

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The day starts out muggy and mostly dry, and temperatures climb quickly. Afternoon highs reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s.

A few isolated showers pop up in the early afternoon, but when the sea breeze pushes in from the Gulf of Mexico, heavier downpours are expected. Today’s rain chance is 40%, and some of the heaviest rain will along and near I-75 late this afternoon and evening.

The showers slowly taper off after sunset with lows in the low to mid 70s. The weather pattern is basically the same tomorrow, but the coverage of storms may be slightly higher. The afternoon rain chance for Friday and Saturday is 50%.

Next week, rain chances will not be as high as slightly drier air returns.