MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances are slightly increased today, so expect a better coverage of storms this afternoon and evening. The first showers start near the coast, and there is a 50% chance of mostly inland storms later in the day.

The additional clouds and showers help hold temperatures down slightly. Highs reach the low 90s in most places. Even though that’s still above average, it’s a few degrees cooler than the past few days.

Rain chances drop back to 40% tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 90s. Again, most of the rain starts near the coast and spreads inland.

Similar conditions are expected through the weekend.