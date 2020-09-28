MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours and high humidity ahead of a cold front

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances increase to 50% today as storms push from the Gulf of Mexico farther inland. Highs reach the upper 80s with heat index values in the mid 90s.

The rain should taper off this evening, but a few showers may linger past sunset. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Showers push onshore again tomorrow morning, and rain chances increase to 50% by the afternoon. It will still be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front pushes south tomorrow evening.

That front brings less humid air and sunny skies for Wednesday afternoon, Thursday and Friday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Only one area of possible development in the western Caribbean. It has a 20% chance of becoming a tropical system in the next five days.