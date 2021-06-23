MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours and high humidity

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today’s rain chance increases to 50% by the afternoon and evening. Expect extra clouds around through the morning with high humidity.

Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees, but the heat index will be 100-103 at times. Try to stay in the shade when you can.

If you’re headed out to watch the Lightning game, some showers linger past sunset tonight as they drift back toward the Gulf of Mexico. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Another steamy day expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain chance remains at 50% with a mix of sun and clouds during the day.

Rain chances fall slightly to 40% Friday and down to 30% Saturday and Sunday. A more typical summer weather pattern sets up this weekend with morning sunshine and late-day thunderstorms near I-75.