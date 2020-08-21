MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered downpours again today; 2 tropical systems head toward Gulf

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Rain chances remain higher than normal today with a 60% chance of downpours through the afternoon and evening.

It stays humid, but the extra clouds help hold highs down to the upper 80s to low 90s. Once the rain ends this evening, overnight lows will be in the mid 70s.

Some drier air arrives tomorrow, so the rain chance drops to 40%. It will be hotter with highs in the low-mid 90s. Rain chances go up to 50% Sunday.

Early next week, we turn our attention to a tropical system that may impact Florida. Currently, it’s Tropical Depression 13, but it could strengthen to a hurricane near south Florida Monday. Many of the models do not agree on how strong this system gets, but it should increase our wind and rain Monday and Tuesday.

Tropical Depression 14 is expected to also enter the Gulf of Mexico, but it stays far enough west that it will not have an impact on our region. It should make landfall in Texas or Louisiana.