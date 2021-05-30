MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Scattered afternoon showers and storms expected Sunday and Memorial Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rainy season looks like it will finally kick off this afternoon. Up until rain chances increase after 2:00 p.m., temperatures will warm into the upper 80s and the low 90s. We’ll see more clouds than Sun today.

Rain chances increase to a 30% from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. this evening. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be east of I-75, especially earlier in that time frame. Between 6:00 and 9:00 p.m., and isolated storm could drift back toward the coast especially south of I-4.

A few of the thunderstorms could contain gusty winds.

Tonight we dry out, lows will be near 73°.

High temperatures on Memorial Day will be around 90°. Rain chances increase to a 40% Monday afternoon for showers and thunderstorms developing at the coast.

The Tampa Bay area will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through the upcoming work week and into next weekend, rain chances are between a 30 and 40% each day. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with increasing humidity levels.