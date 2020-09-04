Max Defender 8 Forecast: Scattered Afternoon Downpours This Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Evening storms Friday will move out into the Gulf and temps will stay very warm overnight.

Saturday the high temps will be back above average. The forecast high is 93 for Tampa. The showers and storms will develop late in the day and the rain chance is 40%.

Sunday’s forecast is very similar with a high near 92 and a 40% chance of storms. The rain chance is best between 3PM and 8PM.

Labor Day won’t be quite as hot as deeper moisture arrives and a few more clouds too. The forecast high is 91 with a 50% chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Expect some heavy downpours.