MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rounds of showers and storms for Valentine’s Day Weekend

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We’ve got a soggy and stormy Valentine’s Day weekend ahead. Rounds of rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the weekend with a stalled front to our north.

In between these rounds of showers and storms this weekend, you can expect mostly cloudy, breezy and muggy conditions across the Tampa Bay area. A few of the storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts possible. High temperatures both Saturday and Sunday will reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees with a south wind.

This stalled frontal boundary will keep our weather unsettled through Presidents Day and into the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain well above average.

Eventually, another cold front will move through late next week with more showers followed by a big cool down into next weekend.