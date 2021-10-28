MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rounds of rain through the day, some stronger storms

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A strong cold front is headed toward the Tampa Bay area this morning, and it will pass through during the afternoon.

Ahead of the front, clouds and humidity increase, and we will get a few showers off the Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances increase to 90% by the afternoon when the front arrives.

With some of the storms, there is a threat of strong wind gusts and lightning. With any system coming of the Gulf, a slight risk of a tornado exists, but we should not have widespread severe weather. Most of the area is at a 2 out of 5 on the threat outlook. Be sure to download the Max Defender 8 app to stay updated all day.

The stronger storms push south by the early evening has the front passes. Lighter showers are still possible even behind the front as strong winds bring moisture from the Gulf.

Cooler air filters in behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 70s tomorrow, but the cool wind will make it feel cooler. We still have a 20% chance of off and on light rain tomorrow and a 30% chance early Saturday.

Saturday is the coolest day with highs only in the mid 70s. Halloween looks quite comfortable. Highs will be in the upper 70s with pleasant humidity. Temps fall into the 60s for trick-or-treating Sunday evening.