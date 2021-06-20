MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Rising rain chances into the new work week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a mostly dry Father’s Day Sunday, rain chances are rising into the new work week.

Look for mostly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures only dropping down to around 80 degrees. Monday morning will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few isolated showers possible.

Scattered showers and storms will develop and drift inland during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday. High temperatures will climb up to 90 degrees with afternoon heat index values around 100 degrees.

Deeper atmospheric moisture will arrive during the middle of the week leading to a better coverage of afternoon sea breeze showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will rise up to 50% for Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening.

Slightly drier air aloft will cut our rain chances a little heading into next weekend.