MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Returning to more typical summer weather

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – After several days of cloudy, rainy weather, we get more Florida sunshine back in the forecast today.

More sunshine will make it hotter with highs in the low 90s. There will still be storms that form. We have a 30% chance of mainly afternoon thunderstorms that drift inland. The heaviest and most widespread rain will be east of I-75 late this afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain tapers off after sunset with lows in the mid 70s. Saturday starts out dry, but the sea breezes from the east and west coasts of Florida will push inland and create another round of afternoon and evening storms in the center of the state. Saturday’s rain chance is 40% with highs in the low 90s.

We go back to a 30% chance of afternoon storms for Sunday. It stays hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

There are two tropical waves in the Atlantic right now. One in the central Atlantic that only has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days, but a stronger wave off the coast of Africa has a 70% chance to become the next tropical depression or storm.