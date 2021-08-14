MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Remnants of Fred impacts Tampa Bay, scattered storms likely over next couple days

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Max Defender 8 Storm Team is continuing to monitor the remnants of Fred as it moves off the northwest coast of Cuba and into the Florida Straits.

The rotation of Fred brings a powerful easterly flow across the state and will allow scattered storms to develop for this evening and into tomorrow morning. Heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and gusty winds are likely within stronger storm cells, and tornadoes or hail development cannot be ruled out.

Localized flooding will also be a concern so sticking to home and staying alert for the next couple of days would be a wise choice.

Though we keep Fred within the central/eastern Gulf into tomorrow, its strong pull will keep deep tropical moisture flowing through our area at least through Monday. Tomorrow afternoon we will continue with scattered storms and heavy clouds along with gusts averaging between 20 and 25 miles per hour at times.

Daytime highs will be knocked down slightly below average within the mid and upper 80s but it will still feel hot and humid. It is a wise choice to remain off the beaches due to strong rip currents and rough waters. Small Craft Advisories are in place at least until Monday night.

By Monday evening, Fred will be more likely to impact Alabama and the western Panhandle allowing our rain chances to slightly lessen into the middle of the workweek. But another tropical system is around the corner.

As of this afternoon, Tropical Storm Grace is hovering near the Leeward Islands and is predicted to track across the northeastern Caribbean through the week with potential impacts to southwest Florida by next Thursday. A lot can change from now to then, but we will continue to keep a very close watch on both systems through the next seven days.

Continue to follow WFLA and the Max Defender 8 Storm Team for the latest on your local weather and the tropics.