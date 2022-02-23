MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record-setting heat continues

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for some low clouds and even some areas of fog this morning. It warms up quickly before lunchtime, and highs reach the mid-upper 80s. That would be only a degree or two from today’s record high.

If you’re near the coast, it will stay cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. The sea breeze blowing off the cooler Gulf waters creates the difference.

Just a few clouds expected tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

We will likely break the record high on Thursday. Not because the temperatures will be any warmer, but the record high is only 85 that day.

The spring-like weather continues into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s.

A cold front finally arrives on Monday with just a 20% rain chance. This front will bring back cooler air, but it does not look like temperatures will drop as much as first expected. Highs will be in the mid 70s early next week, which is close to average.