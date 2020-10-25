MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record high temps possible Monday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After another hot day to wrap up the weekend, record high temperatures will be in jeopardy to get the new work week started Monday.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to wind down this evening, mostly to the south of I-4. Look for partly cloudy skies with very mild overnight low temperatures in the mid 70s.

Monday and Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies and a few afternoon showers. The overall rain chance is 20% favoring areas south of I-4. High temperatures both days will surge into the upper 80s near 90 degrees. Monday’s record high temperature is 89 degrees set back in 1991 and we could tie or even break that record.

Slightly drier conditions are expected midweek as most of the moisture associated with Tropical Storm Zeta passes well off to our west.

A weak cold front will bring a few showers on Friday followed by some slightly cooler and drier air for next weekend.