MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat possible today with scattered afternoon downpours

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After a mild and muggy start this morning, a hot day is in store for the Tampa Bay area. Temperatures will warm from the mid-70s this morning to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees this afternoon.

Our forecast high of 89 degrees today could tie the record of 89° set back in 1991. It would not be surprising if we broke that record either.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout most of the day, and a 20% chance for a few passing downpours late this afternoon and evening. Higher rain chances are in the forecast for areas south of I-4.

A similar setup is in store for Tuesday with a high near 90 degrees and a 20% chance for a few passing downpours in the afternoon.

We’ll be slightly drier for the middle and end of the work week as the deeper tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Zeta stays in the middle of the Gulf of Mexico.

A week front will pass through on Friday bringing a few showers. Only slightly cooler and less humid air will settle in for the weekend.