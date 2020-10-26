MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat possible again Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our high temperature of 92 degrees in Tampa today smashed the old record high temperature of 89 degrees set back in 1991. Unfortunately, it looks like another record high temperature could be in jeopardy tomorrow.

Scattered showers will wind down this evening with skies turning partly cloudy tonight. Overnight low temperatures will stay very mild only dropping back into the mid 70s.

Tuesday will be a very similar day with temperatures rocketing to near record levels around 90 degrees. More scattered afternoon showers and a few isolated storms are expected with an overall rain chance around 30%.

The deep tropical moisture associated with Hurricane Zeta will pass well off to our west midweek with only isolated shower chances.

Our next front will arrive on Friday bringing slightly cooler and drier air our way for Halloween Saturday.