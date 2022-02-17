MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat expected today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Warm and spring-like conditions expected today with temperatures climbing quickly into the mid 80s. The record high today is 83 set in 1995, so most areas will break the record.

Humidity will be slightly higher today, but we should still see plenty of sunshine and just a few passing clouds.

It stays mild tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. Watch for some patchy fog in the morning. By tomorrow afternoon, a weakening cold front arrives and brings a 20% chance of rain. It will still be warm tomorrow with highs near 80 degrees.

The front passes early on Saturday, and it will bring in slightly cooler air. Highs will be back in the mid 70s Saturday, which is close to average for mid-February. Humidity will be lower as well, so it gets a little cool Saturday night. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

Sunday should be pleasant in the mid-upper 70s, but the spring-like weather returns for most of next week with highs in the low-mid 80s.