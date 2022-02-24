MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat expected this afternoon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for patchy low clouds and fog this morning. Once that burns off, temperatures climb quickly. We’ll already be in the 80s by lunchtime with afternoon highs in the mid-upper 80s.

Record highs will be challenged across the Tampa Bay area. At the Tampa International Airport, the record high is 85 set in 2001, and the forecast for Tampa is 87.

We’ll see a few passing clouds through the afternoon and evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

The heat continues through the end of the week. Highs reach the mid 80s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There are many events happening outside this weekend. Thankfully, no rain is expected, but put on the sunscreen and stay hydrated. Whether you’re going to the Gasparilla Music Festival or the St. Pete Grand Prix, it’s going to feel toasty. Those of you running the Publix Gasparilla Distance Classic will deal with muggy conditions during the race, so drink water along the route.

Our next cold front finally arrives Monday with a 20% rain chance. While the front won’t bring in quite the cool air we originally thought, we will see temperatures dip slightly and lower humidity.