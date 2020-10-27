MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat expected again today

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon. That would tie the old record of 90 degrees set in 1939. Humidity is high for late-October as well, so heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon.

A few showers develop later this afternoon and evening. The rain chance is 30%, and the rain will taper off after sunset. It stays muggy through the evening. Overnight lows will be in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees above average.

Similar conditions expected tomorrow with highs near 90 and a 20% chance of afternoon and evening showers. The rain chance drops to 10% Thursday.

Long range, a cold front should pass Friday with a few showers. That front brings less humid and more comfortable air for Halloween.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Zeta is now in the Gulf of Mexico and headed toward the Louisiana/Mississippi coast. It should make landfall late Wednesday.