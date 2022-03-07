MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat and increasing humidity this week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Many areas will reach or exceed the record high for today.

Humidity is slightly higher, and when combined with the sea breeze, a few showers are expected. Today’s rain chance is just 20%, and most of the rain will be east of I-75 late this afternoon and evening.

It stays mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. It should be warm and humid again tomorrow. Highs return to the mid 80s with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

A similar set-up is in store for Wednesday, but the Panhandle will get more rain which will help their contain their wildfire. The Tampa Bay area remains in drought levels 1 and 2 with a moderate Fire Danger risk from the Florida Forest Service.

Showers increase slightly Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong cold front that finally arrives Saturday. Saturday will have a 60% rain chance, and it looks like a significant cool down for early next week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss