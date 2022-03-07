MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Record heat and increasing humidity this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon. Many areas will reach or exceed the record high for today.

Humidity is slightly higher, and when combined with the sea breeze, a few showers are expected. Today’s rain chance is just 20%, and most of the rain will be east of I-75 late this afternoon and evening.

It stays mostly clear and mild tonight with lows in the mid-upper 60s. It should be warm and humid again tomorrow. Highs return to the mid 80s with a 20% chance of afternoon showers.

A similar set-up is in store for Wednesday, but the Panhandle will get more rain which will help their contain their wildfire. The Tampa Bay area remains in drought levels 1 and 2 with a moderate Fire Danger risk from the Florida Forest Service.

Showers increase slightly Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong cold front that finally arrives Saturday. Saturday will have a 60% rain chance, and it looks like a significant cool down for early next week.